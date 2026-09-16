Rep. Randy Fine Says Macklemore Has Free Speech, Not a Right to Perform 'Antisemitic Garbage'

Play video content Video: Rep. Randy Fine Says Macklemore Has No Right to Perform “Antisemitic Garbage” TMZ DC

Rep. Randy Fine is firing back at the free-speech defense of Macklemore ... saying the rapper can spew all the "antisemitic garbage" he wants, but nobody has to give him a stage.

Charlie caught up with the Florida congressman Wednesday, one day after AOC told us Robert Kraft and other stadium owners were trying to silence Macklemore over his pro-Palestinian comments.

Fine sees it very differently ... pointing to Macklemore's infamous 2014 costume -- a bushy wig and beard with a large prosthetic nose -- and saying that history matters when looking at the controversy now.

He called the look antisemitic and said he doesn't buy Macklemore's explanation that he wasn't mocking Jewish people ... though the rapper apologized at the time and said no Jewish stereotype was intended.

Fine says the costume absolutely plays a role in Macklemore's current "Free Palestine" stance ... and he defended Kraft, saying free speech protects Macklemore's right to speak ... but doesn't force a privately owned venue to let him perform.

His analogy -- Gillette Stadium is basically Kraft's house, just a much bigger one.

As TMZ previously reported, Macklemore claims Kraft helped rally stadium owners against him after his Pro-Palestine comments at MetLife Stadium.

Fine says concerts should be for entertainment, not political rallies.