Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Building Plans for Ohio Mansion Rejected

Travis Kelce has taken another hit ... this time from a local board that has dragged its heels on greenlighting his and his wife Taylor Swift's proposed new addition to their 21,000-square-foot estate.

According to agendas viewed by TMZ ... Travis and Taylor's plan to add a fence to their $5.35 million Ohio mansion, which they purchased back in March, has not been approved yet. Daily Mail was first to report.

The matter -- which was rejected by the local building board -- was brought up before the Bratenahl Architectural Review Board on Aug. 11 and again on Sept. 8 without a resolution.

The problem? Travis and Taylor's plans outline an 8-foot wall ... and according to Bratenahl regulations ... "Solid fences and walls, and fences with less than 75% openness shall not exceed 30 inches in height."

We'll see how this local battle plays out since a new plan has been submitted. Meanwhile, this isn't the only frustrating news for Travis.

As we reported ... Travis was named in federal court Tuesday as one of the victims of a $35 million Ponzi scheme.