Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance During Emmy Awards

Pops Up in Emmys 'SVU' Sketch with Olivia Benson

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance At The Emmys Television Academy/N.A.T.A.S

Taylor Swift wasn't physically at the Emmys Monday ... but that didn't stop her from making an appearance.

The pop star made a quick cameo in an 'SVU' sketch alongside Emmys host Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

The bit was full of meta jokes as the team tried to crack whether or not Taylor would be attending TV's biggest night -- and Taylor's cat, named after Mariska's 'SVU' character, was her co-detective.

Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise in the house for MNF



DENvsKC on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/59S027XB8M @NFL

Spoiler: she wouldn't ... in reality, the singer was cheering on husband Travis Kelce during the Kansas City Chiefs' first game of the season.