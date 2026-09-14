Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance During Emmy Awards

Taylor Swift Pops Up in Emmys 'SVU' Sketch with Olivia Benson

By TMZ Staff
Published
091426_taylor_swift_law_&_order_kal
SPECIAL SWIFT UNIT
Video: Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance At The Emmys
Television Academy/N.A.T.A.S

Taylor Swift wasn't physically at the Emmys Monday ... but that didn't stop her from making an appearance.

The pop star made a quick cameo in an 'SVU' sketch alongside Emmys host Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

The bit was full of meta jokes as the team tried to crack whether or not Taylor would be attending TV's biggest night -- and Taylor's cat, named after Mariska's 'SVU' character, was her co-detective.

Spoiler: she wouldn't ... in reality, the singer was cheering on husband Travis Kelce during the Kansas City Chiefs' first game of the season.

091426_taylor_swift_law_&_order_sub
Television Academy/N.A.T.A.S

But Taylor, Olivia Benson and Olivia Benson (Taylor's version) all got to have a cute, pre-taped moment.

Related articles