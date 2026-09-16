Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Doubles Macklemore's $1 Million Palestine Donation

Robert Kraft is taking Macklemore up on his challenge to donate $1 million to help Palestinians ... and Kraft is doubling it.

The New England Patriots owner says Ed Sheeran called him before Macklemore publicly challenged him to match his $1 million donation to Palestinian relief groups ... and says he committed $2 million to aid in the region.

Kraft says Ed now plans to reach out to other venue owners as they try to work together on humanitarian relief.

The NFL owner says he's supported Palestinian causes for decades ... including programs aimed at creating opportunities and bringing young Palestinians and Israelis together.

The response comes just hours after Macklemore announced he's donating the entire $1 million in net earnings from Sheeran's "Loop" Tour to six organizations supporting Palestinians ... while directly inviting Kraft to match him.

As TMZ previously reported, Macklemore claimed Kraft helped rally stadium owners against him after his pro-Palestinian remarks at MetLife Stadium ... alleging Kraft told Sheeran he wouldn't be allowed to perform at Gillette Stadium if Macklemore remained on the tour.

Kraft later confirmed he didn't want Macklemore performing at Gillette, which Kraft owns ... accusing the rapper of crossing the line with antisemitic rhetoric and imagery.