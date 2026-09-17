Ed Sheeran Scrubs Former Tour Openers From Promo Material Amid Controversial Exits

I'm No Longer In Love With The Shape Of You

Ed Sheeran's making it official ... scrubbing the names of his supporting acts from the promo material for his tour after they bailed in support of Macklemore.

The singer-songwriter has officially scrubbed Lukas Graham and Aaron Rowe's names from his site ... making the change after they quit the Loop tour.

No supporting acts are listed for the remainder of his tour dates ... so it seems Ed's not replacing them yet.

As you know ... Lukas and Aaron both announced they couldn't continue with Ed's tour after Robert Kraft and other owners announced they didn't want Macklemore to perform at their venues. Kraft claimed the decision was made due to Macklemore's "antisemitic rhetoric and imagery.”

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Finneas also dropped out of the tour ... and Ed's also been blasted by multiple Congressmembers for not doing enough to stand up for Palestinian people.

Ed has basically ducked responsibility for the firing ... claiming it wasn't his decision -- and he didn't want to leave the crew and other performers without a job by simply killing the tour.

Ed's moving on without them ... and his next concert on Saturday in Philadelphia will sure be interesting.