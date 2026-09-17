Macklemore Spotted On A Walk in Seattle After Ed Sheeran Tour Exit

Play video content Video: Macklemore Takes Walk in Seattle Amid Ed Sheeran Tour Exit BACKGRID

Macklemore's keeping a low profile after his controversial dismissal from Ed Sheeran's tour ... stepping out for a quiet walk in a Seattle neighborhood -- while wearing a jersey some think might be a political statement.

The rapper was photographed out with his parents on Wednesday ... a stoic expression on their faces as they chatted quietly.

Macklemore is wearing a purple Real Madrid jersey in the snaps ... an interesting wardrobe choice given the team's recent commitment to its own players who made a political stand.

ICYMI ... three members of the Spanish soccer team protested a political message on shirts the club gave them before their Tuesday match. Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. obscured the messages -- and their teammate Ibrahima Konate refused to wear the shirt.

Instead of disciplining the players, Real Madrid stood behind them ... stating the club supports differing opinions and allowing each player to decide whether or not to wear the shirt.

Macklemore wasn't given as much leeway by Robert Kraft and his fellow NFL owners ... who basically banded together to get the dude fired from Ed's tour. Kraft claims Macklemore crossed the line with antisemitic rhetoric and imagery.

Play video content Video: Dave Portnoy Goes to Bat for Robert Kraft Amid Macklemore Controversy

Kraft has Dave Portnoy and Rep. Randy Fine on his side ... while Macklemore's getting support from Aaron Rowe, Finneas and other tour acts ... plus a couple members of Congress.