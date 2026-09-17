Ed Sheeran's Music Taken Off Air By Irish Radio Station Amid Macklemore Controversy

Ed Sheeran fans in Ireland had better head to Spotify if they want to listen to his tracks ... because a major radio station says he's persona non grata at the moment.

Classic Hits Radio -- a Dublin-based station with a reach into other major cities like Cork, Limerick and Galway -- confirmed it will not play Ed's songs for the "foreseeable future" after widespread backlash amid the Macklemore controversy.

Dave Kelly, the program director for Classic Hits' parent company Bay Broadcasting, told The Independent this is not meant to be a personal judgment of Ed ... but the company believes "it is important to listen to our audience and to stand alongside Irish artists who have made what is undoubtedly a significant professional decision based on their own convictions."

Kelly says Bay Broadcasting believes in "peace, humanity and respect" ... and supports artists sharing their strongly held beliefs.

The statement seems to be referencing Aaron Rowe ... Ed's former opening act from Dublin, who dropped out of the tour after Macklemore was canned.

In a statement released earlier this week, Aaron thanked Ed for his years of support ... but said as an Irish person, he's acutely aware of "genocide, forced famine and violent occupation."

He added, "I cannot stand by and allow billionaires to use their position of power to silence the rightful voices of those who speak up against Israeli genocide and who highlight the savage murder of children."