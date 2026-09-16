Macklemore: NFL Owners Allegedly Were Promised No Palestine Talk After Ed Sheeran's First MetLife Show

NFL owners were allegedly assured Macklemore wouldn't mention Palestine during the second night of Ed Sheeran's tour stop at MetLife Stadium ... but he did anyway, according to a new report.

According to The Wall Street Journal, several NFL team owners complained about Macklemore's pro-Palestinian messaging following the first night of the New Jersey shows. WSJ sources say the owners were assured he would remove all references to Palestine from his second night performance ... but he ultimately kept them in.

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The report does not identify who made that promise to the owners. Macklemore later blamed New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft for drawing a line in the sand and getting him removed from the tour.

Kraft has previously established a control room at Gillette Stadium to monitor hate speech, particularly antisemitism.

The Journal names the owners of the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles as being unhappy with Macklemore and willing to cancel Sheeran's shows if he remained on the lineup.

After getting the axe, Macklemore announced he would donate his entire $1 million in net earnings from Sheeran's "Loop" Tour to six organizations supporting Palestinians ... while directly inviting Kraft to match his donation.

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