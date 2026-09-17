Trump Examines Plans For Kennedy Center Demolition

President Trump is threatening to rip down the Kennedy Center, and he apparently means business ... because he was photographed reviewing plans to demolish the iconic building.

As you can see, 47 was snapped on Air Force One after landing on the tarmac ... and his eyes are glued to a large printout that says "Kennedy Center" next to what looks like the word "DEMOLISHED."

The photog took the pic Wednesday night after Trump said he would close or rip down the Washington, D.C. building if his administration didn't receive proper recognition.

Play video content Video: Trump Warns Kennedy Center Could Be Torn Down Youtube/@WhiteHouse

POTUS said the Kennedy Center was a "mess" without his personal involvement, claiming it lost "tens of millions of dollars, even hundreds of millions of dollars."

The issue is now being played out in federal court. On Tuesday, a federal judge blocked the Kennedy Center board from giving Trump a tribute on the building or its campus.

In response, Trump vowed to withhold $257 million in financing -- already Congressionally earmarked -- for the center's renovations until his name is plastered across the building.

Following the judge's ruling, the Kennedy Center board, made up of Trump appointees, cast votes to promptly shutter the building for renovations over safety concerns after a portion of the ceiling fell in the grand foyer earlier this month during a storm.

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty blasted Trump, saying he "threw a tantrum because he lost in court." Beatty also claimed Trump is in contempt of court for trying to close the Kennedy Center and remove people from the building.