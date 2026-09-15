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Jean Smart Says Trump's Wrong About A.I. After Big Emmys Win

Jean Smart Trump's A Hack, He's Wrong About A.I.!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Smart Checks Trump
Video: Jean Smart Celebrates Huge Emmy Win ... Then Takes Issue With Trump on A.I.
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Jean Smart was riding high after her big Emmys win ... until the conversation turned to A.I. and Donald Trump.

We caught up with the acclaimed actress in L.A. after Monday night's awards show, and she admitted she's stressed about the emerging technology ... not just for acting, but for the state of the world.

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Jean's got some strong words for the President ... namely, his position that there doesn't need to be any guardrails for A.I.

The way the Emmy winner sees it ... Trump's just flat-out wrong.

The Winners from the 78th Annual Emmy Awards!!
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Taking Home the Gold! Launch Gallery
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As you know, Jean had a big night ... taking home the trophy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role in "Hacks."

This marks Jean's fifth win in a row playing Deborah Vance -- securing the award for every season the show's been on the air and making history in the process.

78th Primetime Emmy Awards: All The Best Of The Arrivals
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Show Stoppers! Launch Gallery
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And all of Hollywood's hottest turned out to watch Jean score her big win -- from Zendaya to Selena Gomez to Nicole Kidman and more.

Don't worry, Jean ... robots aren't winning Emmys for acting. At least not yet.

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