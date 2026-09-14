Sen. Bernie Sanders Calls for Global Ban on A.I. Superintelligence

We Need to Stop the A.I. Arms Race!!!

Play video content Video: Bernie Sanders Urges Trump and Xi to Team Up on A.I. Superintelligence Ban TMZ DC

Bernie Sanders says the A.I. arms race is getting way too dangerous for countries to keep playing chicken ... and he wants the U.S. and China to hit the brakes together.

Charlie got the Senator from Vermont in D.C. Monday and asked what happens if China beats America to superintelligence ... and Bernie's answer was basically, nobody wins.

As you know the A.I. warnings are piling up ... Tristan Harris told us A.I. could threaten nuclear security, while ex-Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon warned it could wipe out humanity by the end of the decade.

Bernie says President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping need to use their upcoming meeting to negotiate a ban on superintelligence and a pause on advanced A.I. development.

Charlie pushed back with the obvious question -- even if Washington and Beijing shake hands on it, who says either side actually sticks to the deal?

Bernie pointed to Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev ... saying the two leaders didn't trust each other either ... but still managed to reach major nuclear arms agreements.

Play video content Video: A.I. Ethicist Tristan Harris Says Humanity Is Halfway To Losing Control TMZ.com

And when Charlie noted another country could just keep racing ahead anyway, Bernie said that's exactly why this can't be a two-country handshake.