Matt Damon Says A.I. is 'Big Thing to Worry About'

Play video content Video: Matt Damon Sounds Alarm on AI ... Time to Rein It In TMZ.com

Matt Damon says the possibility A.I. wipes out humanity within the decade is definitely something to lose sleep over ... but he's got a solution that may be easier said than done.

We got the actor at LAX on Thursday, and our photog asked how he's feeling after an A.I. whistleblower claimed the people building A.I. "earnestly believe it could kill us all by the end of the decade."

Matt says people's fears are definitely warranted ... telling us it's "a big thing to worry about.

There's been plenty of bad news this week ... like Ted Cruz recalling how Elon Musk told him there's up to a 20% chance A.I. wipes humans off the face of the planet ... but Matt's got something that will make ya feel better.

His solution to the A.I. crisis is pretty simple really ... get the robots in line, and we'll all be fine.