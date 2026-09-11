A.I. Researcher Jacob Coxon Reveals When Robots Could Wipe Out the Human Race

The whistleblower who sounded the alarm over A.I. is telling us just how much time we have left before the technology could wipe us all out.

Ex-Anthropic employee Jacob Coxon joined us on "TMZ Live" Friday to crunch the numbers for us ... and by his calculations, he believes there will be a 10% chance of human extinction in the next ten years -- that is, if A.I. companies don't get things in check.

When pressed about why so many people who share his concerns would continue to work at A.I. companies ... Jacob explains they're hoping to do what they can to rein it in and make it safe.

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He also had some thoughts about Scott Galloway's claims that sounding the A.I. alarm was a display of catastrophizing and techno-narcissism ... noting it's a fair call-out.

However, Jacob insists he's not just blowing smoke ... and says we'll all start noticing once A.I. begins to impact more and more of our daily lives.