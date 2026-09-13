Speaker Mike Johnson Calls for A.I. Safety Laws as Experts Warn of 'End of Humanity'

House Speaker Mike Johnson says America's top A.I. executives need to sit down with Congress and hash out safety rules -- as warnings about artificial intelligence potentially threatening humanity grow louder.

Johnson made the comments to CNN's Jake Tapper Sunday, saying lawmakers need to work with the companies developing the technology to establish guardrails.

He acknowledged the increasingly serious concerns being raised by A.I. leaders, but said putting development on hold isn't the answer. The biggest reason ... China.

Johnson says slowing America's A.I. progress could allow China to gain a technological advantage, making the issue a matter of national security as well as safety.

His comments come amid mounting warnings from prominent figures in the tech world, like ex-Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon, about the potential dangers of increasingly powerful A.I. Some industry leaders have even raised the possibility of advanced A.I. posing an existential threat to humanity.

The debate has also reached Capitol Hill, where lawmakers are pushing for Congress to take a more active role in regulating the rapidly evolving technology.