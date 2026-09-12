Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Says A.I. Companies Need to Slow Down

We Need to Slow Our Horses on A.I.!!!

Anthropic's CEO is breaking his silence on the dangers of A.I. ... just days after a former employee said there is a 10% chance of A.I.-induced human extinction in the next decade.

CEO Dario Amodei published an essay Saturday that addresses the flurry of concern about the bombshell statements made by his former employee Jacob Coxon ... and advocated that A.I. companies need to slow their horses -- like, now.

Dario admitted the dangers of A.I. "include the risk of losing control of AI systems, misuse of AI for cyberattacks and bioterrorism, and serious economic disruption."

He wrote ... "Left unchecked, it could outrun our ability to understand and control these systems." His solution? Three steps ... third-party evaluators, safety regulations, and global agreements.

However, he also said A.I. developments can't go too slow ... or else we'll be beaten by China!