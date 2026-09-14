Rep. Nancy Mace Calls For Lindsay Clancy to Be Publicly Executed

Play video content Video: Nancy Mace Uses Offensive Slur While Calling For Lindsay Clancy’s Public Execution TMZ DC

Rep. Nancy Mace is calling for Lindsay Clancy to be publicly executed ... saying the Massachusetts mom accused of killing her three children "should be dead too."

The South Carolina congresswoman made the explosive comments while discussing Clancy's case and her attorney's recent push to have the charges resolved without another trial.

Jacob caught up with Mace who argues Clancy should face the ultimate punishment and says she should be publicly executed ... saying "Her children are dead, she should be dead too."

Clancy's murder trial ended in a mistrial earlier this month after jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict. Her defense has argued she was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis when she strangled her three children in 2023.

Trump on Clancy Trial: She did a horrible, horrible. thing, can't be worse, but you'll find out what the price to pay is. There'll be a price. It's going to be mental institution or jail or something, but I guess they're going to go through another trial. It's too bad pic.twitter.com/YwLgCq5JkU @Acyn

Her attorney, Kevin Reddington, publicly appealed to President Donald Trump for a pardon. Trump has noted that Clancy's case is a state matter and therefore outside his federal pardon authority.

Mace also takes aim at Reddington's effort to seek clemency for his client, using an offensive slur while describing the lawyer's attempt to obtain a pardon.