Rep. Jim Clyburn Says Kamala Harris Running for President Wasn't a Mistake

Play video content Video: Rep. Jim Clyburn Says Kamala Harris Was Right to Run for President TMZ DC

Nominating Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate in 2024 wasn't a mistake ... at least not according to Rep.. Jim Clyburn.

Charlie caught up with the South Carolina congressman in D.C. Wednesday ... and asked whether the former vice president could end up on the 2028 ticket.

Charlie asked if Democrats should avoid making the same mistake twice ... noting Kamala already lost to Donald Trump already -- but Clyburn was quick to say it was no mistake on the first go.

But Clyburn quickly pushed back on the premise ... insisting nominating Kamala the first time was no mistake.