Rep. Beth Van Duyne Says If She Looked Like Sydney Sweeney She Would Always Be Naked

Rep. Beth Van Duyne says anyone who is ripping Sydney Sweeney for stripping down to her birthday suit in some recent commercials is just jealous of her smoking hot body ... and if she had the goods, she might never cover up!!!

Jacob got the Congresswoman from Texas and asked her about Sydney using sex to sell all sorts of things ... from clothing to undergarments to sports betting websites.

Sydney's catching some flak for her methods, but Rep. Van Duyne sees no issues ... telling Jacob, "If I looked anything like her naked, I don't know if I would ever wear clothes."

If ya got it, flaunt it. Hard to argue with that.

Clearly, Sydney's found something here too ... because companies keep tapping her and her assets for ad campaigns ... and the sports betting ad attracted tons of eyeballs.

Play video content Video: Sydney Sweeney Stuns in New Revealing Lingerie Video SYRN

Rep. Van Duyne says it's just good business ... because, as the old adage goes, sex sells ... but if you want to hate on Sydney, feel free.