Sydney Sweeney Strips Down To Promote New Sports Trading App Novig

All Clothes Are Off, All Bets Are On!!!

Sydney Sweeney is getting into the sports prediction market ... and she's doing it with a little skin in the game ... in more ways than one.

The "Euphoria" star is joining Novig, a new sports trading app and prediction market, as a strategic partner and equity holder ... and she's the face of their first national ad campaign ... which, unsurprisingly, is leaning into her sex appeal.

Sydney stripped down buck naked for the ad blitz ... including one shot where she's bent over with a basketball on her back, a tennis ball behind her knee, a football on her feet, and a soccer ball in her hand.

In other shots, Sydney's using a baseball bat and a hockey stick to cover her nipples ... while showing plenty of boob ... and in another, she's got a tennis racket carefully placed over her buttcrack.

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She filmed a video commercial too ... and it's basically Sydney using sports equipment to cover her private parts and nothing else.

The size of Sydney's ownership stake is unclear ... but she says the campaign "was about embracing a fun idea." Sydney had been exploring the prediction market space and was drawn to Novig because it focuses exclusively on sports.

What began as a conversation about investing evolved organically as she got to know the team, eventually leading her to become an equity partner. From there, discussions began about developing the campaign’s playful "Just Sports" concept.

Novig allows users to trade on the outcomes of sporting events through a market-based system. Unlike other prediction platforms that offer markets on everything from politics to pop culture, Novig sticks strictly to sports.

The company launched nationwide in August under what it describes as a federally regulated framework ... and users must be at least 21 years old.

Novig cofounder and CEO Jacob Fortinsky says Sydney helped deliver the company's sports only message "in a way that's impossible to ignore."

Sweeney's business instincts seem to be paying off ... "Anyone But You" and "The Housemaid" have each become major box office wins, grossing roughly $220 million and $400 million worldwide.

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