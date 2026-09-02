Sydney Sweeney Gets Smoothies With Scooter Braun, His Kids

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun made a smooth smoothie run with his kids ... hitting up a local shop in Los Angeles a few days after they touched down in the City of Angels.

The actress and music mogul took two of his three kids to get a sweet treat Tuesday afternoon ... and Sydney looked super comfortable chatting with the little ones when Scooter was busy ordering.

In fact, she even slung an arm over one of Scooter's sons' shoulders ... walking casually through the parking lot in her white T-shirt and blue jeans. Scooter embraced the California beach bum vibe in a pair of shorts, a T-shirt, and a cap.

The kids dressed more uniformly ... and we mean that literally because it looks like these two just got out of school and are still wearing their academic garb.

As you know ... we saw Sydney out with Scooter and his kids for the first time last month -- with the group hopping off a private jet together at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles.

All three of Scooter's children -- Jagger, Levi, and Hart -- were present on that flight ... and, again, it was notable how at ease Sydney seemed around them all.