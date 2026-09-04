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Sydney Sweeney, Kendall Jenner Lead Star-Studded Armani Dinner in Venice

Sydney Sweeney, Kendall Jenner Turn Heads At Armani Dinner, Best-Dressed Looks From Venice

By TMZ Staff
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Kendall Jenner, Sydney Sweeney, More Attend Armani Dinner
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Armani, Armani, Armani! Launch Gallery
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The 83rd Venice International Film Festival kicked off this week, and Hollywood bombshells Kendall Jenner and Sydney Sweeney stole the spotlight at last night’s star-studded Armani Beauty Dinner.

Kendall made her Venice Film Festival debut, glowing in gold Giorgio Armani ... and Sydney swooned the on-lookers in a see-through Giorgio Armani Fall/Winter 2000 design.

A monochromatic look always makes a statement, and Nina Dobrev's chic entrance was nothing short of stunning in a strapless black velvet top with complementary pants.

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The guest list -- made up of the brand’s global ambassadors and personal friends of the Armani family -- also drew Hollywood hunks Jonathan Bailey and Nicholas Galitzine to Venice, both gents sporting Armani.

Check out the gallery -- Chase Sui Wonders, Vittoria Ceretti, J Balvin, and more hot stars hands down brought the glamour!

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