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Nicole Kidman & Sandra Bullock Stuns on 'Practical Magic 2' Red Carpet

Nicole Kidman & Sandra Bullock Rocking Sexy Slits for 'Practical Magic 2'

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman were looking magical for the London premiere of "Practical Magic 2."

The actresses stunned on the carpet ... each sporting sexy slits that went up thigh-high.

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Sandra was lookin' gorgeous in Givenchy, rocking a strapless, leopard-print gown with a corset that showed off her killer curves.

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Meanwhile, Nicole was radiant in her custom sequined Chanel gown that had beautiful gold chain details draped across the bodice.

The actresses are reprising their roles as the Owens sisters ... and they look so good at the premiere that this calls for a celebration. Midnight margaritas, anyone?

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