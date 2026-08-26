Nicole Kidman & Sandra Bullock Stuns on 'Practical Magic 2' Red Carpet

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman were looking magical for the London premiere of "Practical Magic 2."

The actresses stunned on the carpet ... each sporting sexy slits that went up thigh-high.

Sandra was lookin' gorgeous in Givenchy, rocking a strapless, leopard-print gown with a corset that showed off her killer curves.

Meanwhile, Nicole was radiant in her custom sequined Chanel gown that had beautiful gold chain details draped across the bodice.