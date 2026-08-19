Sandra Bullock Opens Up About Bryan Randall's Death From ALS

Play video content Video: Sandra Bullock Reflects on Bryan Randall’s Death From ALS Smartless

Sandra Bullock is finally opening up about her partner Bryan Randall's death ... explaining why she kept the details of his ALS diagnosis to herself.

The actress appeared on the "SmartLess" podcast this week ... telling Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett that she kept his medical issues a secret because he asked her to.

Sandra says she understands his reasoning ... but also admits the request left her isolated in the process.

She says only her sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, knew about Bryan's ALS at first ... though she eventually also told Jennifer Aniston and Jason's wife, Amanda Anka, because she needed to unburden herself.

Bryan died in 2023, and Sandra says she began the mourning process years earlier ... explaining, "My person left a lot earlier than the body left. I don't think I ever dealt with that until after he passed, because you're just on this treadmill.”

Sandra and Bryan met back in 2015 at her son Louis' 5th birthday party -- Bryan was the photographer. They made their public debut in the fall of that year.