Evan Rachel Wood Explains Why 'Practical Magic 2' Ditched Her

Evan Rachel Wood won't appear in "Practical Magic 2" ... and she finally shed some light as to why she was left without a broom for the upcoming sequel.

Here's the deal ... a follow-up to the hugely popular Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock '90s film was announced last year -- and, at the time, Evan said she'd been dumped, despite telling filmmakers she really wanted to reprise her role.

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Fast forward to the "Spider-Man" premiere Monday night, when ERW was asked what happened ... and she graciously said the upcoming film goes a different direction from the book, which meant her character was SOL.

Who knows what the plot will be ... but in the first flick, Evan played the daughter to Sandra's character, a widowed witch single mother.

To her credit ... ERW took the high road and wished the film success ... even if deep down she felt they were too crafty in leaving her behind.