Sandra Bullock Shares Rare Photos with Her Kids in Summer Photo Dump

Sandra Bullock is giving fans a rare glimpse into her family life ... posting a summer photo dump that includes her two children.

The "Practical Magic" star shared the snaps on social media Tuesday ... and one photo shows her son, Louis, 16, and daughter, Laila, 12, white-water rafting. Another image shows them at what appears to be a campground.

The pictures are a rare sight for fans, as Sandra often keeps her family life private.

Sandra adopted Louis in 2010 and Laila in 2015 and raised them with her late partner, Bryan Randall, alongside his daughter, Skylar Staten Randall.

The Academy Award winner also included photos with her sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado. The pair appeared to visit their parents' graves together.

Sandra can also be seen smiling alongside Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka. She captioned the carousel "Friends, family, fun, fishies, furries, aaaand work" -- she also included a photo of herself cradling her on-screen daughter, Joey King, in the highly anticipated film, "Practical Magic 2."