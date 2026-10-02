Zach Bryan Wears 'Free Palestine' Shirt at Robert Kraft's Gillette Stadium

Zach Bryan is making a pretty loud statement at Robert Kraft's Gillette Stadium … hitting the stage in a "Free Palestine" shirt …. just one week after the venue was at the center of Ed Sheeran's Macklemore controversy.

Bryan performed Friday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, as part of his "With Heaven On Tour," and he and members of his band were seen sporting shirts reading "Free Palestine."

The timing is especially interesting considering what went down at the very same stadium just one week earlier.

As we reported, Sheeran was scheduled to play Gillette last Friday and Saturday before both shows were ultimately canceled because of severe weather.

But the concerts had already been engulfed in controversy after Kraft was instrumental in getting Macklemore booted from Ed's tour following the rapper’s pro-Palestinian remarks during earlier shows.

Macklemore had shouted "Free Palestine" during his set at MetLife Stadium and performed "Hind’s Hall" as footage from Gaza played behind him.

Worth noting ... Gillette's official schedule confirms Bryan is playing the stadium Friday and Saturday night.