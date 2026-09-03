Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun Float Down Venice Canal Together

Sydney Sweeney's been spending more time with Scooter Braun's kids in recent weeks ... but it looks like the pair are on a romantic adventure for 2 -- jetting off to Venice to flaunt their amore.

The actress and her music-mogul man were spotted in the Floating City on Thursday ... sitting back and relaxing as a gondolier paddled them around the town.

The couple dressed casually in matching white outfits ... though Scooter added splashes of blue with his shorts and backwards baseball cap.

Sydney and Scooter were hanging all over each other throughout the day ... hands clasped tightly and grins on their faces.

It's been a busy week for the duo ... who were actually just in Los Angeles on Tuesday -- grabbing smoothies with two of Scooter's kids.

This was the second time we'd seen them with the kids in recent days ... after first spotting them getting off a private jet in Los Angeles as a quintet.