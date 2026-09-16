Lauren Boebert Hints Democrats Are Under The Influence After Rowdy Late-Night Session

Play video content Video: Lauren Boebert TMZ DC

Rep. Lauren Boebert says late-night votes on Capitol Hill can get rowdy ... and this time, she says it was Democrats bringing the extra energy ... and she wonders if they're showing some liquid courage.

Jacob caught up with the Colorado congresswoman outside the Capitol Tuesday night after a lengthy House session -- lawmakers didn't adjourn until 10:44 PM -- and right off the bat you can tell the vibe feels more like an after-party.

Boebert was dressed way more casually than your typical day on the Hill -- rocking an American flag sweater and pants -- though she made sure to point out she still had heels on.

When we asked what the vibe is like during those late-night votes, Boebert said her Freedom Caucus crew is usually the rowdy bunch ... joking they're sometimes under the influence of a little "Holy Ghost fire."

But Tuesday night, she says the other side of the aisle was noticeably louder than usual ... prompting her to wonder, "What are you under the influence of?"

To be clear ... Boebert did not outright claim Democrats were actually drinking or using anything -- but her answers and expressions tell the true story here. When we floated the possibility lawmakers were happy after grabbing a drink, she pointed instead to dinner -- wink, wink.

And apparently, that meal required some serious congressional deliberation.

Boebert says she and others hit Founding Farmers before the late session ... and with pasta, burgers, chicken, fish and a whole lot more on the menu, she joked lawmakers might spend more time debating what to order there than they do half the bills that come through Congress.

She quickly added she was kidding ... well, a little bit.