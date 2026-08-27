Lauren Boebert's Son Tyler's Ex-Girlfriend Files For Restraining Order
Lauren Boebert's Son Tyler Ex-GF Files For Restraining Order
Rep. Lauren Boebert's son Tyler's ex-girlfriend rushed to court, trying to get a restraining order against him ... TMZ has learned.
TMZ obtained the docs filed by an 18-year-old who claims she is the ex of 21-year-old Tyler.
She asked that Tyler be ordered to stay away from her and her home. The woman claimed Tyler was charged with child exploitation of a minor "having to do with videos he shared, I think, of me and to me of other girls."
That's interesting because law enforcement says at least one of the charges in his child sexual exploitation case stems from a 43-second video Tyler allegedly took of his then-girlfriend in 2024 ... when the girl was 17, and he was 18.
A judge issued a temporary civil protection order requiring Tyler to stay 100 yards from the woman and set a hearing for Friday on the matter.
Tyler has yet to respond. He's already been ordered to stay away from the other ex-girlfriend from the alleged video.