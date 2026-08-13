Lauren Boebert's Son Accepts Plea Deal in Child Abuse Case

Lauren Boebert’s son Tyler Boebert accepted a plea deal from prosecutors in his child abuse case could end up with him serving some jail time ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office offered a deal in which Tyler would plead guilty to the charges of child abuse/negligence without injury.

The District Attorney said it suggested the court sentence Tyler to a cap of 30 days in jail and 12-month supervised probation.

The prosecutors also want him to complete a parenting program.

As TMZ previously reported, Tyler was charged with child abuse/negligence without injury after authorities say his baby was found wandering around the neighborhood in July 2025.

Months later, prosecutors claimed there was a second incident that occurred one month before the July 2025 incident. The docs state the baby was unattended and “wandering around” in just a diaper, while under Tyler’s care before a neighbor spotted the kid.

Before the news of the second alleged incident, Rep. Boebert defended her son publicly, saying “Tyler has been doing a great job getting his life on track as a father and citizen over the past year."

Rep. Boebert added, “Unfortunately, this event stems from a miscommunication on monitoring my young grandson that recently led to him getting out of our house.”