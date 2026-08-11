Lauren Boebert's Son Used N-Word in Texts Related to Child Sexual Exploitation Arrest, Cops Say

Rep. Lauren Boebert's son Tyler casually used the N-word during a sexually charged text exchange tied to his child sexual exploitation case ... according to an arrest affidavit obtained by TMZ.

The docs are related to Tyler's recent arrest for allegedly filming a sex tape in 2024 ... when he was 18 and his then-girlfriend was 17, two weeks shy of her 18th birthday.

The docs say the 43-second sexually explicit video was sent to an ex-boyfriend of the girl ... which led to her going to the cops. She said she was unsure how her ex and others got a copy of the video.

According to the affidavit, the girl said she had been dating Tyler for a while, and did not want Tyler to get in trouble for the video, which was allegedly shot at his home.

Per the docs, investigators obtained a series of texts Tyler sent to third parties. He allegedly sent the video to one of those people, writing, "Just for you" with a winking emoji.

According to docs, the reply to Tyler read, "Lmfao two can play that game."

The police said they also spoke to the girl's mom, who was upset by the situation.

Another alleged text convo shows Tyler and a third party using the N-word multiple times. An unidentified person wrote Tyler, "You make people miserable" -- and, then Tyler responded, "You were worst than me. You had n***as waiting at the driveway while with me."

The other person said, "Stop talking n****" ... and Tyler fired back, "Free speech yo. Literally love America."

The alleged exchange escalates from there, with the mystery person saying "You don't love the back shots" and Tyler responding, "Tiny as [sic] dick. Sad. Don't get you moaning as I do."