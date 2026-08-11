Joseph and Kendra Duggar's Child Endangerment Case Put On Ice

Joseph and Kendra Duggar's child endangerment case has been put on pause by an Arkansas judge for about a year ... and the whole thing could be dismissed ... as long as they keep their noses clean.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ, a judge has placed the case under advisement until a review hearing set for August 4, 2027. It's unclear what prompted the judge to put the case on ice.

Per the order, Joseph and Kendra cannot commit any new offenses during the advisement period ... and they have to maintain good behavior.

The pair must pay $1,850 each in fines and costs to the court ... but the docs state that if they comply with the order, prosecutors agree to dismiss the charges in the case.

Remember, Kendra was arrested back in March for allegedly endangering the welfare of a minor and false imprisonment.

Charges were also brought against Joseph ... who was already in custody because of the unrelated child sex abuse case against him. The pair each pled not guilty.

Kendra's seemingly looking for a fresh start -- having listed their family home in June for $407,900.