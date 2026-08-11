Ex-Florida Cop Who Allegedly Tracked Actress He Met on Vince Vaughn TV Show Avoids Jail

The Florida police officer who was arrested after authorities said he used law enforcement cameras -- also known as Flock cameras -- to track a woman he met on the set of a Vince Vaughn TV show avoided jail time with a pre-trial intervention program ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Lamar Eliseo Roman, who was charged with three felonies related to unlawful use of computers/systems, entered into an agreement with prosecutors that will keep him out of prison as long as he meets certain conditions.

He will have to keep his nose clean for 2 years, pay $1,700 in fines, perform 100 hours of community service, sign a statement of personal responsibility, and continue therapy.

Per his agreement, Lamar, who was fired by the Monroe Police Department, will have to report monthly to a probation officer, pay $50 per month, and was ordered not to use intoxicants to excess during the course of his supervision.

The deal also states Lamar is to have no contact with the woman he was accused of tracking. Once Lamar completes the terms of his deal, prosecutors agreed to drop the charges.

Lamar was accused of using the sheriff's office databases to obtain information about an actress he met on set of the Apple TV show "Bad Monkey," where he was working security. He reportedly used the information to track her down and tried to flirt with her.

The officer allegedly added the actress' car information to the database, which alerted him when the woman drove by certain checkpoints.