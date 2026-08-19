Lauren Boebert's Son Ordered to Stay Away From Ex In Child Sexual Exploitation Case

Play video content Video: Judge Orders Lauren Boebert's Son to Avoid Ex Amid Child Sexual Exploitation Case Colorado Judicial Branch

Rep. Lauren Boebert's son appeared in court Wednesday in his first appearance since his arrest on charges of sexual exploitation of a child ... and he had some questions about the protection order handed down in his case after being told to stay the hell away from his ex-girlfriend, the alleged victim.

21-year-old Tyler Boebert went before a judge after his recent arrest in Colorado ... and the judge explained the details of the protection order she put in place.

Tyler was told not to harass the alleged victim, not to show up at her house, and not to contact her.

Pretty simple instructions ... though Tyler did have one clarifying question -- what should he do if his ex shows up at his work?

The judge appreciated the question ... and explained he's allowed to be at work -- but if he sees a protected party, she recommends he temporarily remove himself from the area so he won't accidentally run into any issues.

As we reported ... Tyler faces three sexual exploitation charges -- along with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to investigators ... these charges stem from a 43-second video Tyler allegedly took of his then-girlfriend in 2024 ... when the girl was 17, and he was 18.

He was released on a $10,000 bond.

Rep. Boebert told TMZ after his arrest, "I love my son. We take these allegations very seriously and pray for everyone affected during this challenging time."