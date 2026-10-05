'Days of Our Lives' Actor Robert Kelker-Kelly Dead at 62

Robert Kelker-Kelly, best known for playing Bo Brady on "Days of Our Lives," has died ... TMZ has learned.

The medical examiner in Missouri tells TMZ ... Kelker-Kelly died October 3. His cause of death is not yet known.

Kelker-Kelly began his acting career on "Another World" in 1987, playing Sam Fowler.

He joined "Days of Our Lives" in 1992 as Bo Brady, taking over the role from Peter Reckell. Kelker-Kelly played the character opposite Kristian Alfonso's Hope Brady and Lisa Rinna's Billie Reed before Reckell returned to the role in 1995.

Kelker-Kelly made headlines earlier this year after Rinna discussed their contentious relationship in her memoir. Rinna alleged Kelker-Kelly was verbally abusive, manipulative and played mind games with her while they worked together on the soap.

Rinna also claimed the actor’s abrupt departure from "Days of Our Lives" prompted NBC to provide her and Alfonso with security for several weeks. Kelker-Kelly did not publicly respond to Rinna's allegations.

Kelker-Kelly later appeared on "General Hospital" as Stavros Cassadine. He also worked as a professional pilot.

Robert was 62.