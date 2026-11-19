Miss North Carolina USA winner Brittany Boltinhouse is firing back at the organization's attempt to toss her lawsuit ... insisting she never agreed to apologize for using the n-word in old social media posts.

According to new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Boltinhouse claims CEO Thom Brodeur and other pageant officials falsely portrayed her as admitting to racist misconduct and accepting responsibility through a written apology she never approved.

Brittany acknowledges using the slur in posts from seven years ago ... but insists the apology was drafted by someone else and sent to her for approval, which she says she flatly refused. She says the apology was still falsely presented as hers.

Her attorneys argue there's a big difference between calling someone racist and publicly claiming that person admitted to being racist ... especially when the supposed confession was never authorized.

The filing also refers to her past use of the n-word as slang ... arguing that even if people find the language offensive, that doesn't mean she agreed to the apology attributed to her.

As TMZ previously reported, Brodeur asked the court to dismiss Brittany's defamation lawsuit earlier this month ... arguing the organization's statements were protected opinions and pointing to her admitted use of the slur.

Brittany was stripped of her crown in August after the old posts resurfaced. She later sued, claiming pageant officials also targeted her over her conservative Christian beliefs and political views.