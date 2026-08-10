Miss North Carolina USA Winner Brittany Boltinhouse Lawyers Up After Crown Is Taken Away

Ousted Miss North Carolina USA Brittany Boltinhouse is gearing up for a legal fight over her lost crown ... with her attorney claiming she was targeted for her Christian faith and conservative political views.

Attorney Patrick Mincey announced Monday his firm is representing Brittany and conducting a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding her removal ahead of anticipated legal action.

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Mincey claims his team has already gathered evidence suggesting pageant officials lacked a legitimate or legal basis to dethrone Brittany, blasting the decision as “cancel culture.”

Brittany won the 2026 Miss North Carolina USA title in June and was scheduled to compete in the Miss USA pageant on August 27. Instead, runner up Myla Hadley will take the crown and represent the state.

Blaize Productions, which operates the North Carolina pageant, previously said Brittany was removed after a "thorough review of recently surfaced information" but has not publicly identified the specific conduct or rule violation behind the decision.

Brittany has said she believes her faith and political views played a role in her removal.

Miss USA chairman Thom Brodeur previously said the organization has zero tolerance for racism, homophobia, transphobia or language that strips others of their dignity ... though he did not publicly accuse Brittany of any specific conduct.

Mincey says pageant officials' refusal to identify a concrete violation speaks for itself, declaring ... "Brittany Boltinhouse will not be canceled."