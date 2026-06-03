Ted Danson Still Haunted by 'Horrendous' 1993 Blackface Scandal

Play video content Video: Ted Danson Admits He’s Still Troubled by His 1993 Blackface Scandal Who's With Me? with W. Kamau Bell

Ted Danson is a TV icon ... but the star has carried massive regret for decades from an insane scandal that would've gotten his ass canceled in a flash amid today's culture.

During a recent stop by W. Kamau Bell's 'Who's With Me?' podcast, Ted addressed his 1993 blackface scandal ... when he made a total fool of himself for the Friars Club Roast of his then-girlfriend Whoopi Goldberg. Even in 1993 ... the dumbfounding decision was blasted in the press.

The film and TV star told Bell ... he'll be apologizing for the rest of his life for the bit -- and he should be because he immediately realized on stage how stupid he made himself look. Worth noting, the event was not filmed -- but still photos capturing the moment are cringe AF.

Ted maintains his choice to do blackface and use "horrendous" language for the roast was not mean-spirited ... he merely wanted to do outrageous "performative theater" or "satire" à la Robin Williams -- but yeah, no.

Whoopi has defended Ted over the incident through the years ... and while the actor told Bell he was OK discussing the painful matter -- he was worried that Whoopi would be asked to address it once again.