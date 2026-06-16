Armie Hammer Compares Himself To Jesus While Reflecting On Cancellation

Armie Hammer is comparing his cancellation saga to a biblical crucifixion ... and when the allegations against him exploded, he felt like he was being nailed to the cross.

The actor opened up in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, revealing his late father wanted to go on the attack and fight back against the people accusing him of cannibalism fantasies and sexual misconduct. But Armie says he urged him not to do so.

According to Armie, he told his father ... "Look, dude, I'm already on the cross. The nails are in my hands. I'm not getting off this cross no matter what we do. And the more I struggle, the longer I'm going to be up here."

In his mind, there was only one way to survive the firestorm ... accept it. Still, Armie says it took a while to get there.

Before embracing that mindset, Armie admits to THR he was glued to the internet, obsessively reading what people were saying about him, before stepping away from social media entirely, diving into self-help books and eventually relocating to the Cayman Islands with his family when the pandemic hit.

As we've reported, Armie has consistently denied any non-consensual or criminal wrongdoing. He's acknowledged talking about cannibalism as a sexual kink in private messages, but has never been charged with a crime.