Armie Hammer Grabs Lunch, Walks Through Farmer's Market with Mystery Woman

By TMZ Staff
Published
armie-hammer-kal-09-25-2025
HANGIN' AT THE MARKET
Armie Hammer's back out in the world after multiple years as persona non grata in Hollywood ... grabbing lunch with a woman and walking through a farmer's market after.

Hammer and this mystery woman were spotted in Westwood -- a neighborhood in West Los Angeles -- leaving a sushi joint Thursday afternoon.

armie-hammer-1-09-25-2025
The two dressed casually ... Hammer in a black t-shirt and matching jeans while his companion added a splash of color in a bright red jacket and blue jeans.

They took a look around at some of the stalls at the local market before making their exit ... unclear if they stopped for a closer look at any of the goods.

To be clear, there's no PDA between these two ... so, this could just be a friendly afternoon out. We've reached out to Hammer's rep for more details.

Getty

Of course, Hammer was pretty reclusive in the last few years after several of his former partners accused him of cannibalism and sexual assault.

Armie's denied any wrongdoing in past relationships -- though he admitted to talking about cannibalism as a kink -- and he's never been charged with a crime  ... and, he's talked a lot about his life on his podcast -- dicussing his sex life, past drug use and more on the show.

elizabeth chambers armie hammer getty sub swipe
Hammer's also on better terms with his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, too ... with the two appearing in a family photo together taken back in July.

It seems Armie's trying to move on with his life ... one sushi meal at a time!

