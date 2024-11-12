Armie Hammer Says His Mom Gifted Him a Vasectomy for His Birthday

Play video content Armie Hammer Time Podcast

Armie Hammer’s 38th birthday gift was ... a vasectomy -- and if that doesn’t raise eyebrows, get this -- his mom picked up the tab.

The actor's mom, Dru, joined him on his 'Armie HammerTime Podcast,' explaining that while she knows loads of women would love to have his baby, as a Catholic, she’d prefer he wait until marriage.

Realistically, though, she knows that the ship has sailed -- he's already got 2 kids with his ex-wife -- so she gifted him the ultimate "just in case" gesture to avoid any surprises.

Armie shared just how awkward the whole thing was at the doctor’s office -- explaining when he went to pay, he had to tell the receptionist his mom would be covering the cost of the birthday vasectomy. Armie's birthday is August 28, BTW.

Watch the clip -- he cringes while reflecting on the receptionist’s baffled reaction -- probably a situation the doc's office had not seen before.

All in all, Armie was more than happy to take his mom up on the offer, making it clear he’s done expanding the family. As we said, he already has 2 children -- Harper, 9, and Ford, 7 -- with his ex, Elizabeth Chambers.

Meanwhile, Dru didn’t hold back from discussing the wild cannibalism accusations against Armie. She stood by him, insisting he wasn’t criminally wrong ... even admitting she called him up to ask if there were women walking around missing ribs and limbs because of him!

Play video content July 2024 TMZ.com