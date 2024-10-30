Armie Hammer Lands Role in Western, First Film After Cannibalism Accusations

Armie Hammer is back on the Hollywood horse ... making his return to the silver screen almost 4 years after accusations of cannibalism temporarily derailed his career.

The actor posted several pics on Instagram early this morning, featuring him with a cowboy hat on, wistfully looking to the horizon ... with a script on his lap.

One of the shots shows the script more closely ... showing it's titled "Frontier Crucible" -- an independently financed Western costarring "Hung" actor Thomas Jane. Armie captioned the post, "Back in the saddle."

As you know ... back in 2021, a woman named Effie Angelova accused Hammer of rape and said he had cannibalistic fantasies -- while Hammer's ex Paige Lorenze claims he branded her with an "A" before licking the blood off of her.

While Armie admitted to discussing cannibalism as a form of roleplay, he denied being an actual cannibal ... making it clear he's never eaten human remains.

Armie went into rehab for drug and alcohol treatment ... before popping up in the Cayman Islands in 2022, where we told you he was slinging timeshares to prospective buyers.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office ultimately decided not to charge Hammer, despite the alleged sexual assault claims against him ... with the office saying it could not prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

While Hammer's hit the interview circuit in recent months -- including launching his podcast "The Armie HammerTime Podcast" earlier this week -- he hasn't appeared in a film since the 2022 flick "Death on the Nile."