Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers Divorce Final

Armie Hammer is now a single man, because the judge just signed off on his divorce settlement with Elizabeth Chambers, and it seems they've resolved all conflicts.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Armie and Elizabeth share joint legal and physical custody of their 2 children.

As for child support, the docs say Armie will pay $1,500 a month in support. The docs go on to say he does not currently have an income, so presumably, that's why the support settlement is modest.

The parties both agreed to waive spousal support.

There was one conflict when it comes to social media. Armie did not want the kids to be included in either his or Elizabeth's social media posts. Elizabeth disagreed. They came to a compromise each parent could post using their discretion, in a "careful, appropriate and discrete manner."

And, there's this ... they agreed on candy! According to the docs, "It's not in the minor children's best interest to consistently have candy," so they agreed to lay off the sweets.

And, the docs say neither Armie nor Elizabeth shall introduce their kids to "a new romantic interest unless he or she has been in a significant and exclusive relationship with that person for at least 6 months."