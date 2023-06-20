Armie Hammer Settles Divorce With Elizabeth Chambers

Armie Hammer has settled his divorce with his estranged wife, just under 3 years after she first filed for divorce.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Armie and Elizabeth Chambers reached an agreement regarding their property and any child and spousal support issues between them.

The details aren't clear yet, but the agreement is typically presented to the judge and then routinely signed off on.

TMZ broke the story, Elizabeth filed the divorce petition back in 2020, with Armie filing his answer at around the same time.

In the OG docs, Elizabeth cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and was seeking primary physical custody of their 2 kids -- 8-year-old Harper Grace and 6-year-old Ford. Armie was asking for joint legal and physical custody of the kids.