Armie Hammer and Wife Elizabeth Announce Divorce

Breaking News

Armie Hammer and his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, are calling it quits on their marriage ... the couple just announced.

Armie says ... "Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents.

It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage."

He adds ... "As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co parents and dear friends will remain our priority."

His Instagram post concludes with, "We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time."

Elizabeth shared the same IG post at the same time as Armie.

The 2 were married in 2010 and have 2 kids -- 5-year-old Harper Grace and 3-year-old Ford.

At the end of May, Elizabeth posted this -- "TEN years married, twelve together, thirteen years as best friends. Happy Anniversary, my love. I’m beyond grateful for you, this decade, our family and the dreamiest Friday night anniversary sunset."

Armie, Elizabeth and their kids have been quarantining together in the Cayman Islands ... where Armie spent some of his childhood.