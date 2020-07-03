Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly Getting Divorced

Breaking News

Kacey Musgraves' marriage to her singer-songwriter husband was less of a slow burn and more of a flame that went out quickly ... she's getting divorced after 2 1/2 years.

The Grammy-winning country star and musician Ruston Kelly have filed for divorce -- according to reps for both singers -- and say they've "made this painful decision together."

Kacey and Ruston released a statement to AP saying ... "With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what’s happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts."

It continues ... "We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased."

The exes add that the decision to divorce is a "healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work." They say they will remain true friends.

The couple wed in October 2017 in Tennessee, after meeting in Nashville in early 2016.