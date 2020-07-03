Jennifer Grey and Clark Gregg Announce They're Divorcing

Breaking News

Jennifer Grey and Clark Gregg have separated after nearly 2 decades together ... and say they're heading for divorce.

The "Dirty Dancing" star and her "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." star husband announced their split in dual social media posts Friday ... revealing they separated in early 2020 after getting married in July 2001.

The actors wrote ... "After 19 years together, we separated in january, knowing we’d always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other. we recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we’ve shared and the wonderful daughter we’ve raised."

They added ... "p.s. totally crying as we post this."