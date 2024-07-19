Armie Hammer Denies He's a Cannibal, But Admits to Branding

Play video content YouTube / Piers Morgan Uncensored

Armie Hammer is hitting back at those cannibalism allegations, denying he's ever eaten human flesh ... though, he has copped to some other kinks.

The actor addressed the controversial misconduct claims that derailed his career, as he appeared on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" Friday for a tell-all interview. As Armie put it to Piers Morgan ... he never sexually assaulted anyone -- nor was he ever really a cannibal.

Rather, A.H. admitted to having a very intense and sexually charged affair with Effie Angelova -- who accused him of sexual assault, abuse and of having cannibalistic fantasies in 2021. Per Armie, he and Effie had "similar proclivities and kinks."

He added ... "Any of those conversations that we had inside of that relationship, when you take them outside of that context and put them into broad daylight, it doesn’t look so good."

While Armie admitted to discussing cannibalism as a form of roleplay, he denied being an actual cannibal ... making it clear he's never eaten human remains.

He quipped ... "You know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to have actually eaten someone."

Armie made similar denials while discussing his past relationship with Courtney Vucekovich, who also made allegations of sexual and emotional abuse against the actor.

Although, he did confirm that he once branded ex Paige Lorenze with a knife, who came forward with her abuse claims in February 2021. Yet, Armie painted a very different picture, as he defended the mark wasn't really a brand.

According to Armie, he and Paige had a conversation prior to making a slight "A" on her skin with a tiny blade. Armie said the brand was more similar to a scrape ... as "there wasn't even blood in the situation."

In the wide-ranging interview, Armie also admitted to cheating on his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, with multiple women ... though, he wouldn't get specific on the number.

Remember, the pair -- who share kids Harper and Ford -- separated in 2020 and finalized their divorce years later in 2023. Though, according to Armie, he was faithful for most of their marriage and noted the duo simply drifted apart.

It's clear Armie's trying to clear his name ... but will this interview be enough to stage a Hollywood comeback???