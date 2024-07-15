Armie Hammer Says He Was Cleared of Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Play video content Club Random

Armie Hammer went into detail over sexual misconduct allegations that have now dogged him for years ... telling Bill Maher he was cleared by authorities in 2 countries.

Hammer went on "Club Random" and went into detail how he was under a police microscope for 2 1/2 years, after a woman claimed he sent her graphic and violent texts about cannibalism, rape fantasies and his desire to drink her blood. The texts do not show who initiated the conversations, nor do they include the woman's part of the conversation.

He also tells Bill he went through a thorough psych evaluation and, as he says, passed with flying colors. The psych evaluation was connected with his divorce and custody proceedings.

As TMZ reported, the LAPD dragged its feet in its investigation of Hammer. Our sources say authorities had made a decision almost a year before ultimately rejecting the case, but lingered for a long time before Hammer was cleared.

Hammer wants to get back into show biz, and it seems this is the first big step in making his case he should be un-canceled.

