Armie Hammer Says He's 'Grateful' For Cannibalism Accusations

Play video content Painful Lessons Podcast

Armie Hammer's reflecting on viral cannibalism claims upending his life ... laughing at how ridiculous they are before adding he's "grateful" for everything he's experienced.

The actor sat down for a wide-ranging interview with the low-key "Painful Lessons" podcast ... opening up about how the online hate against him transformed his life -- in some ways for the better.

Hammer starts by saying he's able to look at all his trials and tribulations at a distance and finds them hilarious ... thinking it was totally ridiculous anyone thought he could eat another person.

Armie calls the experience of people buying the claims online bizarre before taking the convo in an unexpected direction ... admitting he's actually "grateful" for the whole situation.

Hammer says, "Whatever it was that people said, whatever it was that happened, I'm now at a place in my life where I'm grateful for every single bit of it." So, even claims about eating other people seem just fine with Armie.

While this may shock people ... Armie explains he was in a bad spot in life before these claims came out -- with no self-esteem and a constant feeling of dissatisfaction with his life.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Hammer says he also chased the validation of others ... resorting to reading social media comments as a way of boosting his self-image -- before ultimately referring to himself as a "black hole." Hammer says when the adoration turned to hate, he had to learn to love himself, and ultimately he's better for it.

It's a really interesting perspective on the claims that began back in 2021 when DMs he allegedly sent to a woman leaked online ... detailing sexual fantasies filled with cannibalism references. He was also accused of rape, claims which were investigated through the Los Angeles County D.A. but never brought charges.

Play video content

Armie admitted he'd been "an asshole" to women in the past but always flatly denied sexually assaulting anyone.